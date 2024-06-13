Fallbrook Chamber honors members for their service

FALLBROOK – Being an unincorporated community can sometimes present challenges, but it can certainly open an abundance of opportunities for businesses. The Fallbrook Chamber currently has 560 members, which ranks it #8 in San Diego County out of nearly 30 Chambers of Commerce.

Chamber CEO Lila Hargrove said, "While we are very proud of this, we are also thrilled that there is certainly plenty of room for businesses to start up, develop and flourish right here in our small town."

Several businesses and individuals were recognized with awards during the chamber's annual awards luncheon, which also included the and installation of its new officers, June 5, at the Grand Tradition.