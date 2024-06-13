Fallbrook Chamber honors members for their service

Village News/Courtesy photo count
Described as someone "who embodies the spirit of community service completely," 2023 Ambassador of the Year Jane Felton will serve as Fallbrook's new Honorary Mayor. The announcement was made at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce's annual awards and installation luncheon, June 5.
Village News/Lucette Moramarco photo count
The Chamber Member of the Year goes to Ronne Branson who represents her grandson's Wise Guys Window Tinting. Branson has lived in Fallbrook for more than 50 years and has been a chamber member for more than 41 years.
Village News/Lucette Moramarco photo count
The 2023 Business of the Year is Moonlite Chic, a home-based clothing boutique owned by Sarah Holt. Her "support for the Chamber and the community has been continuous and extremely impactful through the business's fundraising programs to benefit various organizations here in Fallbrook," said chamber CEO Lila Hargrove.
Village News/Lucette Moramarco photo count
The 2023 Nonprofit of the Year is the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, represented by FLC Development Director Heather Welch, far right, and Save Our Forest founder Jackie Heyneman, center, seen with Lila Hargrove.
Village News/Lucette Moramarco photo count
Members of the Fallbrook Senior Sheriff Volunteer Patrol, represented by Steve Kelso, are honored collectively as Citizens of the Year at the chamber luncheon held at the Grand Tradition. The SVP has 28 volunteers that each work six hours a week, some of whom have volunteered more than 9,000 hours.
Village News/Lucette Moramarco photo count
The Lifetime Achievement Award, given to the Fallbrook Amateur Radio Club, is accepted by its vice president, Lee Standley. The FARC plays a key role in providing communication at community events and during emergencies. For more information on FARC, visit https://www.fallbrookarc.org/.
Village News/Lucette Moramarco photo count
The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is installed by Marisol Edrozo, community liaison/policy aide for Supervisor Jim Desmond at the Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens.
Village News/Lucette Moramarco photo count
Past President Pierre Domercq, left, passes the "gavel" to new President Amber Berkey after the installation of officers.
Village News/Lucette Moramarco photo count
Retiring board member Abby Elston is honored with a certificate from Assemblywoman Marie Waldron's office. Other retiring board members included Mike Perdue and Eric Ramos, OD.
