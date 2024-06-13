Garden club meeting to include awards and installation of officers

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Garden Club will hold its last general meeting of the 2023-2024 year on Tuesday, June 25. Club awards and honors will be presented by FGC President Kathi Thomas. Sharon Tooley, Director of Palomar District Gardn Clubs, will install the elected officers for the 2024-2025 season.

General meetings are held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, with social time at 12:45 p.m., business at 1:00, and the program at 2:00.

Guests are welcome and should stop by the Membership Table for a guest name tag. For further information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

FGC is a member of National Garden Clubs, Inc., Pacific Region Garden Clubs, Inc., California Garden Clubs, Inc./Palomar District.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Garden Club.