Prayer for Peace Concert to be held June 22

TEMECULA – Southern CA Damekor will present “Fredskonsert” (the Second ‘almost” Annual Peace Concert) on Saturday, June 22. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at Temecula Music Teacher Studio, 27649 Commerce Center Dr., Temecula.

Two years ago, moved by the tragedy of war in Ukraine, the Damekor wanted to respond in the way they knew best, through song. The concert raised more than $2000 for relief for children in Ukraine.

Now, two years later, with war continuing in Ukraine and now also in the Middle East, it appears that prayers for peace need to be even louder and stronger. So, they are presenting the Second Annual “Prayer for Peace” concert.

The songs in the program are powerful and emotional. They sing of freedom, homeland, hands reaching out to help, trading weapons for plowshares, war, peace and, above all, hope, for even in these troubled times they are reminded, “What a Wonderful World” they live in.

The Damekor will sing Norwegian, Finnish, Ukrainian, Hebrew, Palestinian and Japanese songs that speak of peace, freedom and love.

There is no admission fee, but there will be options to donate to peace and humanitarian assistance efforts going directly to Ukrainian relief and/or relief efforts across the globe.

Southern CA Damekor is a women’s ensemble that sings and plays mostly (but not all) Scandinavian music. They sing a cappella and accompanied by the many instruments played by members of this multi-talented group.

Founded 15 years ago by director Lynne Bradley, the Damekor performs in the greater San Diego area, appearing annually at the Viking Festival in Vista, at an annual Holiday concert as well as for many community groups.

For more information about joining Damekor or engaging the group to perform, email [email protected] or call 760-505-8758.

Submitted by the Southern CA Damekor.