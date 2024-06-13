2024 Rodarte Emerging Filmmakers Showcase highlights Digital Media Pathway

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook High School's Digital Media Pathway highlighted student talent in the 2024 Rodarte Emerging Filmmakers Showcase. The annual showcase featured the award winning films of the Digital Media Pathway, including the artistic and emotional film "Jazz and Life" directed by Madison Lavin and Sam Deputy and the heartwarming and educational documentary "The Life of Raul Perez" directed by Gunnar Payne.

The featured films were:

"5 Steps to W Riz" directed by James Stine

Best How to Film, 2023 in Class Voting

"How to Teach a Pet Rock Tricks" directed by Coleman Carlson

Selected Film, 2024 Uniquely Youth Film Festival (NY)

"The Life of Raul Perez" directed by Gunnar Payne

Best Film, 2023 Imagination Lunchbox International Festival (MD)

Best Documentary, 2023 Jorjezian Film Festival (CA)

Runner-up Best Short Film, 2024 Alternative Film Festival (Canada)

Selected Film, 2023 Broadway International Film Festival (CA)

Selected Film, 2023 White Light City Film Festival (NE)

Selected Film, 2024 Filmmakers of Tomorrow Festival (CA)

Selected Film, 2024 iVIE Awards & Student Film Festival (CA)

"How to Animate" directed by Madison Levin

Best Animation, 2023 Jorjezian Film Festival (CA)

Grand Jury Prize, 2024 Uniquely Youth Film Festival (CA)

Selected Film, 2024 Queen City Film Festival (OH)

Selected Film, 2024 Orlando International Film Festival (FL)

"Jazz & Life" directed by Madison Lavin and Sam Deputy

Grand Jury Prize, 2024 Orlando International Film Festival (FL)

Selected Film, 2024 Uniquely Youth Film Festival (NY)

Selected Film, 2024 London Movie Festival (England)

"Turning En Pointe" directed by Ramona Haywood

Grand Jury Prize, 2024 Orlando International Film Festival (FL)

Best Choreography, 2023 Jorjezian Film Festival (CA)

Runner-up Best Short Film, 2023 A&E International Film Festival (NJ)

Runner-up Best Short Film, 2024 Alternative Film Festival (Canada)

Selected Film, 2023 Indie Memphis Youth Film Festival (TN)

Selected Film, 2023 Broadway International Film Festival (CA)

Selected Film, 2023 Film Independent Future Filmmakers (CA)

Selected Film, 2023 Imagination Lunchbox International Festival (MD)

Selected Film, 2023 White Light City Film Festival (NE)

Selected Film, 2023 Film Festival by Rogue Dancer (NC)

Selected Film, 2024 San Diego Movie Awards (CA)

Selected Film, 2024 iVIE Awards and Student Film Festival (CA)

"How Do Students Feel White At School" directed by Ramona Haywood

Grand Jury Prize, 2024 Uniquely Youth Film Festival (NY)

Best Make-up, 2023 Jorjezian Film Festival (CA)

Selected Film, 2024 Orlando International Film Festival (FL)

Selected Film, 2024 iVIE Awards and Student Film Festival (CA)

The annual showcase opened with two short films created around the technique of First Line, Last Line. The showcase is named after FHS alumnus Adam Rodarte who approached teacher George Herring with the idea of starting a film course. Rodarte then spearheaded the efforts to bring film courses to the Warriors. He was the showcase's keynote speaker.

This year's showcase was bittersweet as Herring announced his retirement. He will not use the new film studio which he was instrumental in designing and which will welcome Digital Media Pathway students in the 2024-25 school year.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union High School.