Elegancia Doble pianists to perform at the library

FALLBROOK – Friends of the Fallbrook announce a Freaney and Friends free concert this month which will happen on Tuesday, June 25 at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the Fallbrook Library.

The concert will feature Elegancia Doble pianists Naomi Hobbs and Yumiko Oya. Elegancia Doble is a gifted duo having won first prize at the 17th Japanese Musician's Association of California Piano competition in 2016.

Naomi Hobbs was born and raised in Tokyo, Japan. She earned her music degree at the Musashino Academia Musicae in Tokyo, where she taught for 10 years. In 1998, one year before she moved to San Diego, she performed Rachmaninoff's 2nd Piano Concerto with the Kanagawa Philharmonic Orchestra.

She was the instructor of Music and Piano class at San Diego Community College for 10 years. She has been composing and arranging as well as performing at concerts. She was the first prize winner of the 7th International Piano Competition in Mexico in 2012 and the gold medalist of 6th Seattle International Piano Competition in 2015.

Yumiko Oya also grew up in Tokyo, Japan. She began playing piano at the age of 3. After moving to the U.S. in 1990, she began studying music theory at Orange Coast College. She was invited to play Beethoven's Piano Concerto No.4 as a soloist, with their orchestra at their annual concert.

Further study earned Yumiko her Master's degree in Piano Performance at the California Institute of the Arts. She continues performing as a soloist and with various ensembles.

The duo's program will include Spanish and French compositions including Dance Espanola No.1 La Vida Breve by Manuel de Falla, Suite Española Op.47 No.5 Asturias by Isaac Albéniz, Goyescas No.4 Quejas, o la maja y el Ruiseñor by Enrique Granados, Miroirs No.2 Oiseaux Tristes and Miroirs No.4 Alborada del gracioso by Maurice Ravel, L'lisle Joyeuse by Claude Debussy, The Carnaval of the Animals No.13 Le cygnet, and Dance Macabre Op.40 by Camille Saint-Saens.

The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.