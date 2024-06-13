Bonsall High Valedictorian and Salutatorian take different paths

BONSALL – Bonsall's 2024 graduates have been accepted to a wide range of higher education institutions and trade schools. Students were accepted at UCLA, UC San Diego, UC Berkeley, UC Riverside, UC Santa Cruz, UC Merced, San Diego State University, Cal State San Marcos, Cal State Fullerton, San Jose State, Gordon College, Northern Arizona University, California Baptist University, Cal Poly Humboldt, and Clemson, to name a few.

This year's valedictorian and salutatorian may have produced similar outstanding GPA's and participated in many of the same high school activities, but they are forging two very different paths in their futures.

Bonsall High School's 2024 Valedictorian Mahala Sayler graduated with a 4.37. She will be attending California Baptist University Riverside and will be studying Criminal Justice with a minor in Psychology. Sayler, whose first name means tender affection in Hebrew, hopes to become a lawyer. She was an active participant in Bonsall High School's Mock Trial program.

Mock Trial Advisor Margaret Armijo said, "Mahala was great in Mock Trial! The year we started, it was all virtual because of Covid. Since then, she's been a witness and an attorney and, this year, she played the defendant accused of murder. She was fantastic in every role." Sayler also competed in Speech & Debate, and ASB Leadership.

Salutatorian Sheila Folger graduated with an equally impressive 4.34 GPA. She will be attending UCLA in the fall, majoring in biology. Folger, (a student from a military family), recently was the senior keynote speaker at the district's Purple Star Award celebration. She participated in ASB leadership as well as mock trial, but science captured her heart.

Bonsall High School biology teacher Scott Rodarte said, "Sheila is one of the most motivated, curious, and driven students I have had the good fortune to teach. As an example of her leadership, initiative, and innovation, Sheila spearheaded adoption of a program that would allow students who had missed certain tangible experiences during the pandemic, to recover this knowledge by working with the biology department to provide laboratory activities asynchronously, which allowed students who had not had hands on life science experience, with dissections for example, to gain this experience."

Both graduates took extensive AP and Early College courses through the Bonsall High School Early College Program with Palomar College. They are both members of the inaugural National Honor Society at Bonsall High School.

Submitted by Bonsall High School.

Graduation List

Aguiar-Cardona, Isabella

Allen, Kaval'ly

Alonzo Fernando, Martin

Anderson, Calla Sophia

Baird, Isaac

Bennett, Nyomi Alexandria

Buendel, Tanner Joseph

Casillas, Jenny

Camacho, Evan Daniel

Colores, Estrella Liliana

Conard, Landon Thomas

Cornish, Mason

Cruz, Jackelyn

Cruz, Vanessa

Deschamps, Brenden Carter

Duke, Brayden Stanton

Estrada, Leia Reanne

Ferrante, Sarah Megan

Fletes Valdez, Nikolas

Folger, Sheila Jasmine

Garcia, Fabian Yandel

Gonzalez, Brianna Lizet

Gonzalez, Coral Broooke

Gonzalez, Ivan

Gonzalez, Kimberly

Gonzalez Miguel, Jesusa Sobeida

Grant, Aaliyah Lashay

Guzman-Aguilar, Jacqueline

Heaven, Riley Shae

Hernandez, Ilzet

Ibarra, Ayari Daneida

Jones, Aaliyah Breonna Brandi

Jopes, Ella Nance

Kaimuloa, Noelani Chloe

Keeler, Amani Kara

Kerns, Jaden Shye

King, Wesley Conrad

Lee, Jeffrey Bembry

Lightfoot, Keedan

Manalo, Alexis Grace Ramos

Marcos Lucas, Esteban Isaias

Martinez, Brisa Lourdes

McMurray, William Gibson

Miranda, Madelyn Irene

Mondragon, Michelle

Moody, Kani Miya

Orozco, Luciano Wilson

Orozco, Luis

Ozuna, Lilian Tawpa

Perez, Thorn Josefine

Rackovan, Maddie Taylor

Rahman, Lenna Shadee

Rangel, Daniel

Reyes, Cindy Fernanda

Rodriguez, Rainy Ta'Laigha

Rodriguez Zamudio, Kaylie Jade

Romero, Azucena

Romo, Jonathan Salvador

Salas, Aaron

Sayler, Mahala

Stobbe, Thomas Robert

Strause, Shane Kekoa

Suarez Cortez, Jennifer

Trujillo, Tashpa Frances

Vargas, Leonardo Andres

Walter, Nolan Michael

Walters, Alayna Danielle Arcamo

Wilbert, Luke Jackson

Winebrenner, Nathan Dean

Wirtz, Emerson Lindee

Wiscott, Jonathan Minh

Zuniga, Priscilla