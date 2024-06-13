Bonsall High Valedictorian and Salutatorian take different paths

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
BONSALL – Bonsall's 2024 graduates have been accepted to a wide range of higher education institutions and trade schools. Students were accepted at UCLA, UC San Diego, UC Berkeley, UC Riverside, UC Santa Cruz, UC Merced, San Diego State University, Cal State San Marcos, Cal State Fullerton, San Jose State, Gordon College, Northern Arizona University, California Baptist University, Cal Poly Humboldt, and Clemson, to name a few.
This year's valedictorian and salutatorian may have produced similar outstanding GPA's and participated in many of the same high school activities, but they are forging two very different paths in their futures.
Bonsall High School's 2024 Valedictorian Mahala Sayler graduated with a 4.37. She will be attending California Baptist University Riverside and will be studying Criminal Justice with a minor in Psychology. Sayler, whose first name means tender affection in Hebrew, hopes to become a lawyer. She was an active participant in Bonsall High School's Mock Trial program.
Mock Trial Advisor Margaret Armijo said, "Mahala was great in Mock Trial! The year we started, it was all virtual because of Covid. Since then, she's been a witness and an attorney and, this year, she played the defendant accused of murder. She was fantastic in every role." Sayler also competed in Speech & Debate, and ASB Leadership.
Salutatorian Sheila Folger graduated with an equally impressive 4.34 GPA. She will be attending UCLA in the fall, majoring in biology. Folger, (a student from a military family), recently was the senior keynote speaker at the district's Purple Star Award celebration. She participated in ASB leadership as well as mock trial, but science captured her heart.
Bonsall High School biology teacher Scott Rodarte said, "Sheila is one of the most motivated, curious, and driven students I have had the good fortune to teach. As an example of her leadership, initiative, and innovation, Sheila spearheaded adoption of a program that would allow students who had missed certain tangible experiences during the pandemic, to recover this knowledge by working with the biology department to provide laboratory activities asynchronously, which allowed students who had not had hands on life science experience, with dissections for example, to gain this experience."
Both graduates took extensive AP and Early College courses through the Bonsall High School Early College Program with Palomar College. They are both members of the inaugural National Honor Society at Bonsall High School.
Submitted by Bonsall High School.
Graduation List
Aguiar-Cardona, Isabella
Allen, Kaval'ly
Alonzo Fernando, Martin
Anderson, Calla Sophia
Baird, Isaac
Bennett, Nyomi Alexandria
Buendel, Tanner Joseph
Casillas, Jenny
Camacho, Evan Daniel
Colores, Estrella Liliana
Conard, Landon Thomas
Cornish, Mason
Cruz, Jackelyn
Cruz, Vanessa
Deschamps, Brenden Carter
Duke, Brayden Stanton
Estrada, Leia Reanne
Ferrante, Sarah Megan
Fletes Valdez, Nikolas
Folger, Sheila Jasmine
Garcia, Fabian Yandel
Gonzalez, Brianna Lizet
Gonzalez, Coral Broooke
Gonzalez, Ivan
Gonzalez, Kimberly
Gonzalez Miguel, Jesusa Sobeida
Grant, Aaliyah Lashay
Guzman-Aguilar, Jacqueline
Heaven, Riley Shae
Hernandez, Ilzet
Ibarra, Ayari Daneida
Jones, Aaliyah Breonna Brandi
Jopes, Ella Nance
Kaimuloa, Noelani Chloe
Keeler, Amani Kara
Kerns, Jaden Shye
King, Wesley Conrad
Lee, Jeffrey Bembry
Lightfoot, Keedan
Manalo, Alexis Grace Ramos
Marcos Lucas, Esteban Isaias
Martinez, Brisa Lourdes
McMurray, William Gibson
Miranda, Madelyn Irene
Mondragon, Michelle
Moody, Kani Miya
Orozco, Luciano Wilson
Orozco, Luis
Ozuna, Lilian Tawpa
Perez, Thorn Josefine
Rackovan, Maddie Taylor
Rahman, Lenna Shadee
Rangel, Daniel
Reyes, Cindy Fernanda
Rodriguez, Rainy Ta'Laigha
Rodriguez Zamudio, Kaylie Jade
Romero, Azucena
Romo, Jonathan Salvador
Salas, Aaron
Sayler, Mahala
Stobbe, Thomas Robert
Strause, Shane Kekoa
Suarez Cortez, Jennifer
Trujillo, Tashpa Frances
Vargas, Leonardo Andres
Walter, Nolan Michael
Walters, Alayna Danielle Arcamo
Wilbert, Luke Jackson
Winebrenner, Nathan Dean
Wirtz, Emerson Lindee
Wiscott, Jonathan Minh
Zuniga, Priscilla
