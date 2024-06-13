Dine 'n Dash feature Dueling Chefs

Village News/Ken Munson photos count
Culinary student Arianna Gastelum cuts an onion while preparing her dish for the Dueling Chefs portion of the Fallbrook Food Pantry's Dash 'n Dine fundraiser, June 1.
Several volunteers judge food prepared by the Dueling Chefs who were awarded scholarships for their participation.
Guests at the fundraiser include, from left, Fallbrook Food Pantry Board member Jason Kendall, and his family, Micah, Kela and Danielle.
Culinary student Madison Guerrettaz, far right, is presented a scholarship check for taking first place in the Dueling Chefs contest, by Fallbrook Food Pantry Director Shae Gawlak and board member Catherine Sousa.
More than 100 people enjoy food from local restaurants at Dine 'n Dash which was held at the Vineyard at 1924.
Travis Taylor of Taylor'd Events receives two awards: Best Sweet Bite of the Day for his Mascarpone Banana Pudding, and for top professional in Dueling Chefs.
Food pantry staffers Ellen Fusco, left, and Rebecca Holder enjoy the fundraising event held at the Vineyard at 1924.
Volunteers gather at the "Bruce's Juices" booth during the Dine 'n Dash.
Emcee Jim Dubenetzky poses with Fallbrook Food Pantry Director Shae Gawlak during the fundraising event.
