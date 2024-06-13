Parkinson's Support Group topic is 'Avoiding fraud and scams'

FALLBROOK – North County Parkinson's Support Group (NCPSG) Fallbrook invites anyone interested to join its monthly Parkinson’s Support Group meeting. Every fourth Friday of the month, the next meeting is June 28, 10 a.m. to noon at the Fallbrook Regional Health and Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road

The topic, “Avoiding fraud and scams,” will be presented by Heather Mitchell, San Diego County Sheriff's Crime Prevention Specialist. She has achieved successful community engagement throughout San Diego County.

As a department tribal liaison, agriculture specialist, and media relations spokesperson, Mitchell assesses a community’s concerns, identifies their needs, and effectively collaborates to create solutions, fostering cohesive relationships.

As a crime prevention officer, she provides services such as Internet safety, identity theft protection, robbery prevention, and cons and frauds.

Mitchell has a Master of Arts Degree from California Baptist University in Public Relations/Communications, and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice.

She was instrumental in bringing the Blue Envelope Program to fruition. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has now adopted new strategies to improve its interaction with people who have disabilities. Officers receive training to increase awareness as speech patterns, movements, and mannerisms can be different to what the officer is used to.

Mitchell has received many awards. In 2022 she was recognized for her community outreach efforts by the Bonsall Chamber of Commerce and the Bonsall Rotary. In October 2023, she was acknowledged and awarded a Proclamation by the County of San Diego Board of Supervisors for her work in making San Diego County a Blue Envelope Program and as an ambassador.

In addition to the speaker presentation, Breakout groups will be held for a time of sharing; coffee and refreshments will follow the program.

The meeting is held in support of persons with Parkinson's disease, care partners and people interested in improving the world of those affected by Parkinson’s disease.

For more information, call Irene: 760-731-0171 or Tony: 951-751-2242 or email [email protected].

Submitted by the Fallbrook Parkinson's Support Group.