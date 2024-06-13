Field Day 2024 set for June 22-23

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Amateur Radio Club will be participating in Field Day 2024, an emergency preparedness exercise, Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m., until Sunday, June 23, at 11 a.m. The public and ham radio operators are invited to attend at Frazier Elementary School’s athletic field, 1835 Gum Tree Lane, in Fallbrook.

The premise of Field Day is to prove that emergency amateur radio operators or “hams” are capable of setting up radio stations in the field, and by using portable antennas and emergency power, such as generators, batteries and solar, they are able to contact as many other groups around North America who will be doing the same thing.

There are expected to be over 40,000 participants in Field Day, which has been an annual event since 1933 and remains the most popular event in ham radio.

During emergencies and natural disasters normal modes of communication such as telephones, cell phones and the internet usually become overloaded and fail. Amateur radio operators have been called into action again and again to provide communications in crises when it really matters. Amateur radio is well-known for providing communications support in real disaster and post-disaster situations.

The club also assists in community events such as the Fallbrook Avocado Festival, Harvest Faire and parades.

During the Lilac Fire, the Fallbrook Amateur Radio Club’s repeaters, which re-transmit radio signals to extend range, were used by local radio operators with vantage points from at home or mobile, observing the fire and road conditions, to provide supplementary information to North County Fire and to provide verified information from North County Fire from a radio operator stationed at headquarters. The radio transmissions could have been heard with a radio scanner or with a smartphone app or computer, from audio streamed via the internet. For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookarc.org/streaming-audio/.

Amateur radio operators must pass exams that test their knowledge of electronics and communication procedures to get licensed by the FCC. Once licensed, they are issued a unique call sign and have earned the privilege to use frequencies in the radio spectrum that are allocated for the amateur radio service. Some of these frequencies are for short-range communications while others are capable of contacts over distances of thousands miles. There are 95,358 licensed hams in California and 748,476 licensed hams in the United States.

Even if you are not a licensed amateur, come on out to Field Day and see what it’s all about. There will be plenty of experienced and friendly people to show you around and perhaps guide you through an on-air contact.

For more information, a map and the latest information, visit http://www.fallbrookarc.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Amateur Radio Club.