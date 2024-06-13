Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fully engulfed vehicle fire disrupts I-15 N traffic

Village News Staff - AC Investigations | Last updated Jun 16, 2024 5:43pm0
Share
Village News/AC Investigations count

A Dodge Charger became fully engulfed while on the northbound I-15 freeway on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Village News/AC Investigations count

Firefighters extinguish the burning car.

Village News/AC Investigations count

Lanes were closed on northbound I-15 Saturday when a car became fully engulfed in flames. No one was hurt during the incident.

A black Dodge Charger burst into flames Thursday afternoon on Interstate 15 Northbound, causing a significant traffic disruption near Fallbrook northbound near Mission Rd.

The California Highway Patrol reported the vehicle fire at approximately 2:40 p.m. local time. According to witness accounts, flames were visible from the front of the vehicle as it sat in the center divider. Occupants managed to safely exit the vehicle before it became fully engulfed.

Authorities quickly dispatched emergency responders to the scene. By 2:50 p.m., firefighters had arrived and began efforts to extinguish the blaze.

The incident prompted a call for towing services to remove the charred vehicle. Adams Towing, based in nearby Bonsall, was summoned to assist with the removal.

Traffic in the area was heavily impacted as responders worked to clear the scene. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 06/16/2024 21:38