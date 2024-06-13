Garza-Gonzalez named Superintendent of the Year

FALLBROOK – Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez, Superintendent of Fallbrook Union High School District was selected as Superintendent of the Year by the California Association of Latino Superintendents and Administrators' San Diego Chapter.

The honor was announced at the San Diego Chapter's Annual Administrator of the Year and Student Scholarship Awards Ceremony on May 24.

Eddie Jones, FUHSD Board President said, "The Board of Education was thrilled to learn that our superintendent has been honored as CALSA's top superintendent in the county. This prestigious recognition is especially meaningful in our diverse community, where the majority of our students are Latino. It highlights our commitment to providing equitable and high-quality education to all students, ensuring they have the resources and support they need to succeed."

Garza-Gonzalez was named Superintendent of FUHSD in July 2019. Since then, FUHSD has experienced growth in a number of areas and has renewed and increased partnerships with community organizations.

Among her many accomplishments, the most recent include an increase in the graduation rates districtwide, increased academic achievement, a smooth transition to a trimester schedule which has increased opportunities for students, and successful completion of key construction projects including a modernized Career and Technical Education (CTE) building.

The modernized CTE building 400 houses Marine Corps JROTC, a state of the art studio for the Digital Media Pathway, and the Patient Care Pathway.

FUHSD has been recognized for gains in student outcomes including recognition by the College Board as an Honor Roll school. The designation was based on three categories: College Culture, College Credit, and College Optimization.

Fallbrook High School was recognized as a 2023 Advanced Placement (AP) Access Award recipient by the College Board for providing all students the opportunity to participate in AP, including students of underrepresented populations. This year, FHS earned placement in the U.S. News' Public High Schools Rankings as one of the best high schools in the nation, California, and the San Diego metropolitan area.

CALSA's San Diego Chapter Treasurer, Dr. Maritza Koeppen, called Garza-Gonzalez "a transformative leader that has made a profound impact in the lives of the families and students of FUHSD and a fearless leader who is an inspiration to all."

CALSA's San Diego Chapter is part of Region 6 which is made up of San Diego, Orange, and Riverside counties. CALSA is a professional association of a community of diverse educational leaders skilled in addressing the needs of Latino/a students and dedicated to increasing the number of highly effective leaders with Corazon.

For more than 23 years, CALSA has been known for its well-established Mentoring Program, Women's Leadership Network (WLN), and bringing evidenced-based practices to leaders.

Fallbrook Union High School District (FUHSD) is a sprawling high school district in Fallbrook, California, with a continuous pursuit of excellence. FUHSD consists of: Fallbrook Union High School, the second oldest high school in San Diego County established in 1893; Ivy High School, a continuation high school established in 1971; and Oasis High School, an independent study high school established in 1994.

Learn more about FUHSD and its member schools at http://www.fuhsd.net.