Panhandlers asked to leave busy intersection

Fallbrook Sheriffs were called to the intersection of S. Mission and Ammunition Rd for begging at 4:13 pm today, Thursday, June 13, 2024.

The people freely go in and out of the lanes to pick up money from people in their automobiles, which could be illegal. People were sighted giving them money.

The signs seen today look identical to the typical ones this group uses. The signs today and previously show a photo of a sick and dying child and claim they are raising money. There is a red stripe around the sign. After Village News reported on their suspected fraudulent activity last year, they removed the CashApp address from their signs.

Village News and AC Investigations researched this group last year and reported that the CashApp account was the same on every sign, even though the sad pictures were different from year to year. The owner of the CashApp appeared to live in the Anaheim area and had a stream of tickets, misdemeanors in several cities in southern California, and if criminal records are correct, 32 parking violations.

Last May, in 2023, Sheriff's deputies asked the women from this group begging for money and approaching drivers at the intersection to leave. An adult male waited in an SUV nearby watching them. They were also previously asked to leave in January, 2023.

Fallbrook's former Lt. Claudia Delgado encouraged people to call the Sheriff when they see this panhandling in town. She said, "It may seem like a small thing, but if a call for service is generated, they can investigate the situation."

https://www.villagenews.com/story/2023/05/11/news/possible-scammers-use-tragedies-to-pull-heartstrings/73030.html