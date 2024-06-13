SHERIFF'S LOG

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

June 3

100 blk W. Mission Rd. Follow up investigation - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc.

1300 blk E. Mission Rd. Person down - Misc. incidents

5500 blk Mission Rd. Fraud - Elder abuse/neglect, personate to get money/property

400 blk Ammunition Rd. Arrest - Contempt of court: disobey court order

June 4

900 blk Quail Hill Rd.

5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr. observation

1900 blk E. Mission Rd. Found property

1900 blk Grey Rabbit Hollow Ln. Misc. incidents

700 blk E. Mission Rd. Arrest - Suspicious person - Felony (other agency’s warrant)

800 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Battery on person

300 blk W. Aviation Rd. Grand theft - Burglary: commercial

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Petty theft: shoplift

June 5

200 blk W. Ash St. Arrest - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia and false identity to police officer

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - Carry concealed dirk or dagger, carry switchblade knife on person

Sterling View Dr. / N Hwy 395 Arrest - Suspicious vehicle - Possess nitrous oxide

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Possess controlled substance

500 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Burglary: commercial

600 blk Alturas Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr. observation

4100 blk Pala Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr. Observation

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. (2) Arrests - (1) Burglary: commercial, conspiracy: commit crime, (2) Conspiracy: commit crime

400 blk Yucca Rd. Recovery of stolen vehicle

June 6

600 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: intoxicated with drug and alcohol

2200 blk Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Driving without valid driver’s license, unsafe speed, reckless driving, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury

3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Subject stop - Possession of narcotic controlled substance, felony (other agency’s warrant)

1400 blk Alturas Rd. 5150 - Suicide - Actual or attempt

1100 blk S. Vine St. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

June 7

2300 blk Green Valley Rd. Arrest - Trespassing, possess controlled substance and paraphernalia, use/under the influence of controlled substance

2800 blk Olive Hill Rd. Welfare check - Misc. incidents

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found property

400 blk Ammunition Rd. Arrest - Contempt of court: disobey court order

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Violate domestic violence court order

June 8

500 blk Teran Dr. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr. observation