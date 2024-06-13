Sigmon of Fallbrook attends national political advocacy event

Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Marc Sigmon, agent and CEO of Marc Sigmon Insurance Agency LLC and the NAIFA-California, San Diego Affiliate Leader, joined around 500 other professional insurance and financial advisers, agents, brokers and employee benefits specialists from across California and the United States to attend the NAIFA Congressional Conference, an annual political advocacy event held by the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors.

Sigmon, a dedicated NAIFA member since 2020, attended his fourth Congressional Conference, May 20-21. His active participation in advocacy training and comprehensive briefings on issues crucial to his business and the consumers he serves underscores his commitment to staying informed and prepared.

Sigmon also met with key policymakers, including U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa, CA-49, and Christopher Mika, legislative assistant for Issa; Alison Feinswog, legislative director for U.S. Rep. Mike Levin, CA-48; Dillon Cook, senior legislative assistant for Rep. Scott Peters, CA-50; Michael Rivas, legislative assistant for Rep. Juan Vargas, CA-52, in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Sigmon's role in leading meetings with other California constituents with both Andrew Baratta, legislative correspondent for U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, and Matthew Greer-Gentis, staff assistant for U.S. Sen. Laphonza Butler, was a significant milestone in his advocacy journey.

"In years past, I attended our Senate meetings listening to other NAIFA members discussing critical issues. This year was my turn," Sigmon said. "Each meeting had over 10 agents and advisers who are passionate about our industry and the work we do every day to protect our business clients, our families, our veterans, our seniors and our own family members.

"I listened to stories from other advisors across our state which emphasized the key role we serve. I was honored to facilitate these opportunities while in Washington," he said.

This experience further solidified Sigmon's position as a respected advocate for the industry.

"Advocacy is an important part of being a good NAIFA citizen and working in the best interests of our clients," NAIFA President Tom Cothron, LUTCF, FSCP, said. "I commend Marc Sigmon for participating in NAIFA's Congressional Conference and being an engaged member of the most influential membership association for insurance and financial services professionals."

