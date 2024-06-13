Two arrested after alleged Taco Bell robbery

Last Wednesday, June 5, two people were arrested after an alleged attempted burglary of the Fallbrook Taco Bell in the 1100 block of South Mission Road.

It was reported that there was female staff in the Taco Bell during the attempted robbery.

Logan Linner, age 25, was arrested for Felony Conspiracy to Commit Crime and Felony Commercial Burglary. In addition, charges relating to DUI:Drugs, Possession of non-narcotic drugs, controlled substance, paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools were added.

He was booked in Vista Detention Facility and is currently being held on a $25,100 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 12 and 17 for the separate charges.

Kiana Adams, age 22, was arrested for Felony Conspiracy to Commit Crime and is presently not showing in Sheriff custody.

Both were unarmed.