Worker of the Week brings Hawaii to Fallbrook

Village News/David Landry photo
Pinky Maynard owns West Kauai Sun, which is located at 127 N. Main Ave. in Fallbrook. She opened her store in 2022, when the pandemic was coming to an end and after she retired from UCSD Medical Center as a pathologist's assistant. In 2021, Maynard and her husband, Ed, came to Fallbrook for a visit and by the day's end decided to purchase a home in town. West Kauai Sun sells all things Hawaiian. Hula classes are also available for children and adults. West Kauai Sun is a member of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce as well as the Rotary Club of Fallbrook.
