World War II Donut Dollies to be celebrated with Author Talk at the library

FALLBROOK – Friends of the Fallbrook Library announced its 2024 Author Talk will be held Sunday, July 14, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the library. Admission is free to the public. Luis Alberto Urrea is a best-selling author of 19 books. He will talk about his latest book, "Good Night, Irene."

The book takes as inspiration his mother's own Red Cross service as one of the Donut Dollies. After the attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941, the Red Cross quickly mobilized to supply aid to wounded soldiers as needed. One aspect of this aid was maintaining troop morale. Enter the Donut Dollies.

After a Donut Dollie completed her training, she was sent overseas, where she would often operate a "Clubmobile," which was basically a mobile army clubhouse that traveled directly to soldiers stationed at faraway bases or camps in the field.

The Donut Dollies were not sent overseas simply to bake donuts. Their primary function being to bring a piece of normalcy and home to troops. They would serve donuts, coffee and hot chocolate as well as hand out clean socks and whatever it was that the troops needed.

Urrea will speak and take audience questions. A live auction will follow as well as a raffle. Book sales and signing will conclude the event. This free event will give attendees a unique insight into a fascinating time in World War II history. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.