Border update

I wanted to give you an update on the current situation at our border and its broader implications for our country.

Last week, reporter Bill Melugin spoke with a Turkish man who had illegally crossed into Jacumba, California, along with a group of other Turkish men. He revealed that he paid $10,000 to a cartel for assistance and expressed shock at how easy it was to cross the U.S. border without encountering any resistance. He warned that Americans should be "worried" about security and the unknown individuals crossing the border.

Since the beginning of this fiscal year, over 150,000 migrants have been released onto the streets of San Diego. This alarming figure does not include families, seniors, or other vulnerable individuals, nor does it account for the numerous "Gotaways," such as the 3-4 boats that arrive on our shores each week.

The San Diego border sector has recorded over 250,000 encounters since the start of this fiscal year. Notably, 76% of those entering San Diego are single adults, with the top five countries of origin being Colombia, Mexico, China, Ecuador, and Brazil.

We are also facing a significant concern regarding Special Interest Aliens (SIAs). According to the Department of Homeland Security, an SIA is defined as a "non-U.S. person" who potentially poses a national security risk to the United States or its interests.

While not all SIAs are terrorists, their travel patterns and behaviors often suggest a possible nexus to nefarious activities, including terrorism, warranting heightened screening and further investigation.

Last week, the Chief of U.S. Border Patrol reported that over 52,000 Special Interest Aliens have been encountered crossing illegally since Oct. 1, with 90% of these encounters occurring in the San Diego sector. Again, these individuals come from countries with potential security concerns, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

These developments highlight some of the significant challenges we face regionally and nationally. It is crucial that you stay informed, and I assure you that I will continue to advocate for common-sense solutions to these pressing issues.