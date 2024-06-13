June is Alzheimer's Awareness Month

As with so many issues involving medical research and healthcare, San Diego County is ground zero in the battle against Alzheimer’s disease.

Currently, it is estimated that 84,000 persons are living with Alzheimer’s disease in San Diego County, a number that is expected to increase to 117,000 by 2030. Another 250,000 San Diegans are caring for loved ones suffering from Alzheimer’s, which is the county’s third leading cause of death.

California now has over 720,000 residents living with the disease, more than any other state. That number is expected to grow by 127% the next 20 years, though the state’s population is only projected to grow by 16%.

Unfortunately, finding a cure has been elusive. Despite billions spent on research and ongoing clinical trials, many of which are now underway here in San Diego, finding a cure has been elusive, so far.

Age is the greatest risk factor and there is no known cause, cure or prevention. Voluntary contributions to Alzheimer’s research have raised more than $25 million over the years; research that must continue and accelerate.

Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers need acknowledgement and support. That’s why I’m so happy to join my Assembly colleagues as a co-author of Assembly Concurrent Resolution 204 (ACR 204) which declares June 2024 Alzheimer’s disease and Brain Awareness Month. ACR 204 raises awareness about the disease, the need to support patients and their families, along with support for ongoing research that eventually will lead to a cure.

As a long-time member of the Assembly Health Committee and its current Vice Chair, I will continue to do my small part to improve overall healthcare in California, and to support efforts that eventually will win the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.