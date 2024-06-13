Fallbrook's Billy Allen shines at 2024 AVP Huntington Beach Open

The 2024 beach volleyball season kicked off with a bang on Thursday, May 16, at the Huntington Beach Open. The tournament, which drew beach volleyball enthusiasts and sports fans from across the country, saw some of the sport's finest athletes competing for top honors. Among these athletes, one name stood out: Billy Allen from Fallbrook.

Allen's performance at the 2024 AVP Huntington Beach Open was nothing short of extraordinary. Known for his defensive skills, Allen led the tournament in digs per set, averaging over a full dig more per set than his closest competitors, Evan Cory, and Tim Bomgren.

With a total of 56 digs, Allen was just three digs shy of claiming the title of Dig Leader for the tournament. His standout performance included recording the most digs in a two-set match with 19 against Tri Bourne and Chaim Schalk.

Allen's defensive mastery was pivotal in his team's success, displaying his ability to read the game and react swiftly to opponents' attacks. His performance not only solidified his reputation as one of the best defenders in the sport but also earned him the coveted title of Best Defender at the Huntington Beach Open.

2024 also marks Allen's first season as an assistant coach for the Stanford beach volleyball program. Allen joined the Cardinals after a successful stint with the California Golden Bears' indoor volleyball program.

During his time with the Bears, Allen helped the team achieve their first winning record since 2019, finishing the season at 16-15 (5-15 Pac-12) with an undefeated 11-0 non-conference record. Under his guidance, three players earned their first career All-Pac-12 awards.

"I am over the moon to welcome Billy to the coaching staff at Stanford," noted Stanford head coach Fuller. "Billy has been one of the best beach volleyball players on the professional tour for the last two decades, and he will bring a wealth of experience to the team. Billy can synthesize and deliver messages to players in fun and creative ways, guiding them as unique individuals, all with a competitive spirit for which I have had immense respect throughout our friendship."

Allen's journey in volleyball began in his hometown of Fallbrook, where he grew up playing beach volleyball with his family in Oceanside. He played college indoor volleyball at Cal State Northridge, where he often snuck away to play beach volleyball before home matches. His persistence paid off when he qualified for his first AVP tournament with fellow Matador Ty Tramblie.

Over the years, Allen has become a consistent main draw player, partnering with various athletes, including Braidy Halverson and Theo Brunner. Allen won his first AVP tournament in 2016 at the Seattle Open with Brunner and defended his title the following year, partnering with Stafford Slick to secure Slick's first and only championship in 2017.

In addition to his professional career, Allen is an accomplished author and podcast host. He has written two coaching books, "Coach Your Brains Out: The Art and Science of Coaching Volleyball" and "The Inner Knight: Train and Compete Like A Champion." He also co-hosts the popular volleyball coaching podcast "Coach Your Brains Out."

Off the court, Allen is a devoted family man. He and his wife, fellow AVP pro Janelle Allen, have one son, Ketch. As the 2024 beach volleyball season unfolds, all eyes will be on Billy Allen as he continues to excel both as a player and a coach.

His dedication to the sport, coupled with his impressive defensive skills and coaching acumen, makes him a formidable figure in the world of beach volleyball. Whether he's on the sand or on the sidelines, Allen's impact on the game is undeniable.

