21 Greater Fallbrook roads on county road resurfacing list

The preliminary County of San Diego list of road segments to be resurfaced includes 21 in Greater Fallbrook.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 June 5 to adopt a resolution with the list of projects to be funded by Fiscal Year 2024-25 Road Repair and Accountability Act revenue. The road segments include 14 in Fallbrook, four in Bonsall, two in Pauma Valley, and one in Rainbow.

The Road Repair and Accountability Act was passed by the state legislature in 2017 and raised the gas tax by 12 cents per gallon while raising annual vehicle registration fees from $25 to $175 based on vehicle value. The stipulations require that local governments submit a list of projects to be funded by Road Repair and Accountability Act revenue to the California Transportation Commission.

The county's Department of Public Works is anticipating $59.9 million of Road Repair and Accountability Act funding during 2024-25, and if the list is unchanged 101.87 centerline miles throughout the unincorporated county will be resurfaced.

The California Transportation Commission allows changes to the list of roads to be funded with Road Repair and Accountability Act money. DPW will undertake a design process including in-depth road reviews and coordination with utilities, community groups, and other stakeholders. Information collected during the design process will be used to determine the final list.

The county may choose to use funding other than the gas tax and vehicle registration fees for some of the resurfacing work, and the list is based on $4.6 million of revenue from the TransNet half-cent sales tax being added to the Road Repair and Accountability Act money.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers developed a pavement condition index (PCI) which utilizes specialized vehicles with downward-facing cameras to inspect roads and determine the road condition. The county's average PCI was adversely affected by rising construction costs, decreases in state funding, and declining gas tax revenue due to more fuel-efficient cars and electric vehicles. The PCI average fell from 71 in 2010 to 60 in 2016.

The county's intent in 2017 was to use the Road Repair and Accountability Act money to restore the PCI average to 70, and the current plan is to have a PCI average of 70 by 2025. The current PCI average is 68.

A road with a PCI of 71 to 100 is considered very good, and those roads need only routine maintenance. A segment with a PCI of 51 to 70 is considered good, and sealing is the primary remediation method. Roads with a PCI of 26 to 50 are considered poor, and an overlay is used to restore those roads. Streets with a PCI of 25 or lower are considered very poor and require major rehabilitation including the removal of all asphalt and the subgrade base.

DPW uses a pavement management system which incorporates field review, resident and community input, and mechanical test data to determine which roads are most in need of resurfacing. The structural deterioration of pavement is measured visibly by assessing the degree and type of cracking, the surface deterioration, and the surface defects.

The road maintenance program also evaluates the preferred rehabilitation strategy. Asphalt concrete pavement overlays are used for severely degraded roads with extensive cracking or potholes, although if the road has only minor cracking and no significant surface damage a thinner layer of slurry seals may be applied to protect the road.

Road segments with overlay treatment have a life expectancy of 10 to 15 years following the repaving. Slurry seal treatment provides a subsequent life expectancy of seven to 10 years.

Two of the Fallbrook road segments slated to be resurfaced will have a life expectancy of seven to 10 years after the slurry seal treatment is applied: .49 miles of Fallbrook Street from Elbrook Drive to Debra Ann Drive and .51 miles of East Mission Road between Macadamia Drive and Riverview Drive.

The other 12 Fallbrook segments will have overlay treatment with a life expectancy of 10 to 15 years. Those are the .80 miles of Aviation Road from Alturas Road to Kiel Road, .09 miles of Kiel Road between Aviation Road and Pippin Drive, .74 miles of Main Avenue from Aviation Road to East Mission Road, .07 miles of Old Stage Court between Old Stage Road and the cul-de-sac,0.79 miles of Old Stage Road from Fallbrook Street to South Mission Road, 1.58 miles of Palomar Drive from the road’s beginning to Alta Vista Drive, .22 miles of Pippin Drive between Old Stage Road and the cul-de-sac, .10 miles of Retreat Court from Aviation Road to the cul-de-sac, .12 miles of Senwood Way between Pippin Drive and the cul-de-sac, .57 miles of Stage Coach Lane from Via Lima to Reche Road, .41 miles of Via Monserate between Palomar Drive and South Mission Road, and .08 miles of Womack Lane from Old Stage Road to the cul-de-sac.

The 1.39-mile Bonsall segment of Gopher Canyon Road between El Paseo and Nella Lane would have a slurry seal treatment with a life expectancy of seven to 10 years. Overlay treatment with a life expectancy of 10 to 15 years is planned for the .37 miles of Fruitland Drive between Old River Road and the end of the road, the .36 miles of Old Highway 395 from Via Urner to 350 feet south of the Interstate 15 southern ingress, and the .76 miles of Old River Road between Golf Club Drive and Dentro de Lomas.

In Pauma Valley, overlay treatment is planned for .65 miles of Pauma Reservation Road from State Route 76 to Adams Drive and 1.03 miles of South Grade Road between Cattle Guard 1 and Cattle Guard 2.

Overlay treatment is also slated for 0.40 miles of Old Highway 395 in Rainbow from the Mission Road connector to Rainbow Vista Drive.

After DPW develops a final list the resurfacing will return to the Board of Supervisors for authorization to advertise and award one or more construction contracts for the resurfacing work.