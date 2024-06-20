Boys & Girls Clubs of North County presents Great Futures awards

FALLBROOK – Boys & Girls Clubs of North County held its Great Futures Annual Awards Ceremony on May 28, to honor and recognize outstanding achievements by its members and staff. The event was a celebration of the club's commitment to helping young people reach their full potential and create great futures.

Among the awards presented at the ceremony were Youths of the Year, Boys & Girls Clubs Spirit Award, Academic Award, Volunteer of the Year, Sportsmanship Awards, Employees of the Year, and Coach of the Year. The winners were chosen based on their dedication, leadership, and positive impact on the Club and its members.

Proud parents and family members were in attendance to support their children and cheer on the award recipients. The Awards Ceremony was a heartfelt and inspiring event that showcased the hard work and talent of the young people at Boys & Girls Clubs of North County.

"We are so proud of our members and staff for their incredible contributions to the Club and their commitment to creating great futures for themselves and others," said Allison Barclay, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of North County. "These awards are a testament to our club members' dedication, passion, and spirit, and we are honored to celebrate their achievements."

Boys & Girls Clubs of North County is dedicated to providing a safe and positive environment for young people to learn, grow, and thrive. Through various programs and activities, the club inspires and empowers its members to reach their full potential and become responsible, caring, and productive citizens.

Boys & Girls Clubs of North County serves over 2,500 annually at their 11 sites throughout Fallbrook, Bonsall, and Rainbow. Be on the lookout for the opening of its new Teen Center this summer. Young people in grades 9-12 will be welcome. Updates about the Teen Center can be found on Instagram @FallbrookTeenCenter.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County and how to support their mission, visit http://www.bgcnorthcounty.org.

Submitted by the boys & Girls Clubs of North County.