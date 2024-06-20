BUSD approves two new Bonsall High School courses

The Bonsall Unified School District board approved Bonsall High School course descriptions for two new courses.

A 5-0 BUSD board vote April 17 approved adding Advanced Computer Science Systems Programming and Advanced Product Innovation and Design to the courses Bonsall High School students may take. Both courses will be part of the school’s Career Technical Education program.

“It’s adding additional courses for these pathways,” said BUSD Superintendent Joseph Clevenger. “It allows students to graduate with additional options.”

On Oct. 18, 2023, the BUSD board approved course descriptions for Intermediate Computer Science Systems Programming and Intermediate Product Innovation and Design.

“What these programs do really is incredible,” Clevenger said.

Clevenger noted that the programs provide relevant experience for students desiring careers in those fields.

The state California Regional K-16 Education Collaboratives Grant Program will fund $33,000 for the Advanced Product Innovation and Design course and $12,000 for the Advanced Computer Science Systems Programming course.

“We’ve been pretty aggressive in going after grants that bring significant funding to our high school to run and sustain these career technical education pathways,” Clevenger said.

Clevenger added that the school district is also actively working with Palomar College to provide students with course options.

The Advanced Computer Science Systems Programming course is designed for students to enhance their understanding and skills to create sophisticated software solutions and systems for contemporary business challenges. The course provides advanced concepts in software engineering including algorithm optimization, data structures, and the integration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and augmented reality into business systems.

The students will engage in complex projects which simulate professional scenarios such as developing scalable electronic commerce platforms, secure medical records systems, and innovative solutions for digital entertainment and energy use.

The assignments will include designing the architecture for a scalable electronic commerce platform, implementing secure log-in and data encryption procedures for a medical records system, developing an augmented reality application for learning anatomy, developing a system to monitor and manage energy consumption in real time, developing a server to manage the computer laboratory with roaming user setups and integrating an open-source large language model, developing a simple game utilizing artificial intelligence elements, designing and creating a prototype of a “smart home” device, and implementing a simple blockchain to ensure integrity in transactions.

Advanced Product Innovation and Design students will undertake more complex design projects than they had in the Intermediate Product Innovation and Design course which is intended to provide students with hands-on educational experiences.

The course activities include learning computer-aided design software by designing a multi-functional nightstand, development and marketing of a combat robot, design of a product using “sustainable” materials, designing an ergonomic computer mouse, developing control systems utilizing electronics and circuit design, and creating a simple mobile application interface.