Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

BUSD showcases state-of-the-art farm at open house event

Last updated Jun 20, 2024 6:32pm0
Share
count

Bonsall students Emery and Eli demonstrate how to collect eggs at the BUSD Learning Farm.

count

Raised beds include vegetables and flowers grown in the outdoor classroom space.

count

Student docents Makenzie Roberts, Ryleigh Schafer-Uganda,Director of Student Services Dawn Dully, Emery Steeves, and Eli Christiansen give tours to guests at the open house.

count

District Classified Employee of the Year Leo Herrera grills up good eats for the Learning Farm open house visitors.

count

BUSD Garden staff, from left, John Norton, Audrey Greenwood, Hailey Bjerknes, and Manny Ramirez welcome guests to the open house.

BONSALL – Bonsall Unified School District celebrated its innovative "Learning Farm" with an open house event on May 16. The farm, made possible through generous community partner donations, represents a significant milestone in the district's commitment to hands-on, experiential learning.

Key community partners contributing to the development of the Learning Farm include North Coast Church, Bonsall Rotary Club, Eagle Scout Jared Erickson (who constructed the chicken coop) and the Fallbrook Food Pantry. Their combined efforts and resources have transformed a vision into a vibrant educational space for students.

The open house event was attended by parents, staff, students, and community members. Attendees were greeted with the delightful aroma of BBQ, expertly prepared by District Classified Employee of the Year Leo Herrera. The event provided a platform for students to showcase their learning, as they conducted informative tours of the farm, guiding visitors through the various features, including the outdoor classroom, raised garden beds, hot house and chicken coop.

Farm educators Audrey Greenwood and Hailey Bjerknes, along with grounds supervisor Manny Ramirez, were pivotal in preparing the farm for this special occasion. Their dedication ensured the farm was in pristine condition, ready to inspire and educate all who attended.

Submitted by Bonsall Unified School District.

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 06/23/2024 03:18