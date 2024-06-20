BUSD showcases state-of-the-art farm at open house event

BONSALL – Bonsall Unified School District celebrated its innovative "Learning Farm" with an open house event on May 16. The farm, made possible through generous community partner donations, represents a significant milestone in the district's commitment to hands-on, experiential learning.

Key community partners contributing to the development of the Learning Farm include North Coast Church, Bonsall Rotary Club, Eagle Scout Jared Erickson (who constructed the chicken coop) and the Fallbrook Food Pantry. Their combined efforts and resources have transformed a vision into a vibrant educational space for students.

The open house event was attended by parents, staff, students, and community members. Attendees were greeted with the delightful aroma of BBQ, expertly prepared by District Classified Employee of the Year Leo Herrera. The event provided a platform for students to showcase their learning, as they conducted informative tours of the farm, guiding visitors through the various features, including the outdoor classroom, raised garden beds, hot house and chicken coop.

Farm educators Audrey Greenwood and Hailey Bjerknes, along with grounds supervisor Manny Ramirez, were pivotal in preparing the farm for this special occasion. Their dedication ensured the farm was in pristine condition, ready to inspire and educate all who attended.

Submitted by Bonsall Unified School District.