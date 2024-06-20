La Paloma Good News Club finishes strong

FALLBROOK – The kids, parents and teachers clapped and cheered as the children received their well-earned trophies at the end of the school year. Good News Clubs all over North County celebrated in the same way.

Along with lessons about Jesus and games, the children are challenged to learn 15 Scripture songs. It is so much fun with hand motions and great music. They can learn as many as they want, and the prizes are different sized trophies, the largest being 15" tall.

This year, a kindergartner, Chloe Madison Tobias, memorized 18 Scriptures. The trophy was almost as tall as Chloe.

This program is free for kids 5-12 and well-staffed. Parents are welcome anytime. Registration is open on-line or at the door. The "Good News Club"® program is part of "Child Evangelism Fellowship"® which is a worldwide organization.

It will begin registration in early October, so parents can start thinking about it now and look for more information then. They can also catch the Good News teachers at the Del Mar Fair by looking for the amazing Story Castle and Air Sampson the Knight. He talks!

For more information, call Colleen Sharp at 760-533-0945. The group meets Tuesdays 2:30-4:30 p.m. in the North Room of the Fallbrook Community Center, October to May. Online registration opens in October.

Spanish speakers can call Natalie at 760-468-2271.

Submitted by the La Paloma Good News Club.