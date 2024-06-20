Learn about solar rights

Village News photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present a talk with Solar Rights Alliance Council Executive Director Dave Rosenfeld about current energy legislation this year in California, including information about the CPUC (California Public Utilities Commission), Tuesday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Rosenfeld has been a community organizer for over 20 years and believes people power is the best way to overcome special interests. Prior to joining Solar Rights Alliance, he led a successful statewide ballot measure campaign in Oregon to restore Career Technical Education for high schoolers.

Before that, he led a 40,000 member public interest organization that successfully worked to reduce health insurance premiums for consumers and combat government corruption. In addition to spending time with his wife and two children, he enjoys running, backpacking and learning about science and philosophy.

The Solar Rights Alliance is a statewide nonprofit association of California solar users. It includes homeowners, renters, businesses, nonprofits, schools and others from all parts of California and walks of life. It also welcomes solar supporters who don't have solar yet.

The Alliance believes people have the right to make energy from the sun on their property without unreasonable interference by the utility. It also believes that a person's solar energy is a valuable community resource, and they should be credited as such when they share it with the grid.

The Alliance alerts its supporters when there is a threat or opportunity to their solar investment, and provides simple and clear ways that people can make their voices heard. They provide information about buying, maintaining or improving their solar system. And assists with questions or problems.

FCAT presents monthly (except December) presentations about climate change and mitigation, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's e-blast at https://fallbrookclimateactionteam.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.