Prepping your San Diego home for summer

FALLBROOK – As summer approaches in San Diego, it’s time to get your homes ready for the sunny days ahead. Let’s get your home in tip-top shape for the season – below are some items to tick off your home upkeep checklist!

• Do an A/C check-up: Keep your cool all season long by making sure your air conditioning is good to go by giving it a once-over. Schedule a check-up to ensure it’s running smoothly and swap out those filters for clean, cool air.

• Clear the gutters: Those summer storms can be a doozy, so be sure to clean out your gutters and downspouts. Clear away any debris to keep the water flowing and prevent any water damage.

• Seal up cracks and gaps: Take a stroll around your home and seal up any pesky cracks or gaps. Inspect and repair any loose or damaged window or door frames. A little caulk or weatherstripping can go a long way in keeping the cool air in and the hot air out.

• Give your ceiling fans some love: Dust off those ceiling fans and make sure they’re spinning the right way. Set them to rotate counterclockwise to keep the air circulating and you feel comfortable.

• Inspect your home appliances. Make sure your dishwasher is leak-free. This is also a good time to clean the fridge coils and empty drip trays. Don’t forget to remove lint from inside and outside washer hoses and dryer vents.

• Stay safe with smoke detectors: Don’t forget to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, fire extinguishers, and all ground-fault circuit interrupters. It’s an easy way to ensure your home stays safe all year round.

• Get your pool prepped: If you’re lucky enough to have a pool, make sure it’s ready for some serious summer splashing. Check the chemicals, clean the filters, and give it a once-over to ensure it is swim ready. Make sure you’re not doing these four things to your pool, visit https://servingsandiegocounty.com/pool-care/.

• Trim those trees: Keep your home’s airflow in check by trimming back any overgrown trees or shrubs. This will not only help your A/C work more efficiently but also reduce any fire hazards.

• Spruce up your outdoor spaces: Get your outdoor furniture and grills in tip-top shape for those summer BBQs. Pressure wash your patio, outdoor furniture, flower pots, deck, steps, and anything else that might have picked up a layer of grime or dirt. Why not change your pillow covers and linens for a super easy and cost-effective way to upgrade your patio furniture. More ways to prepare your outdoor space for a fun summer can be found at https://servingsandiegocounty.com/how-to-make-your-backyard-ready-for-summer/.

• Create your own oasis: Add some shade to your outdoor spaces with umbrellas, awnings, or shade sails. Install a swing seat or hammock for additional appeal. It’s an easy way to stay cool and comfortable when the sun’s beating down.

• Brighten up your outdoor lighting: Check your outdoor lights and swap out any burnt-out bulbs. We don’t think much about lighting in our yard but lighting can transform the look and add warmth to your outdoor space. It also doubles as safety and security at night. Hang some outdoor lanterns or string up a set of bistro lights – perfect for those “just chillin’” nights.

With these simple tips, you’ll be ready to beat the heat and ensure a safe and enjoyable space in the summer and beyond.

This article first appeared on Broadpoint Properties' website, https://servingsandiegocounty.com.

Submitted by Elisabeth Hartig Lentulo, broker associate, who can be reached at 760-532-1057, [email protected] or http://www.ehlentulo.com. CalBRE #01904564