Property tax deadline approaching

Pay Past Due Taxes by June 30th to Avoid More Penalties

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister is reminding the 41,245 property owners who did not pay all their 2023-2024 property taxes there is still time to avoid additional penalties if the bills are paid by June 30.

“On July 1, unpaid bills will go into default and receive an additional $33 redemption fee plus penalties of 1.5% each month,” said McAllister. “That penalty adds up to a hefty 18% per year but is avoidable if payments are received by the June 30 deadline.” Taxpayers can quickly and easily pay their bills online at https://www.sdttc.com at no additional cost if payment is made using the free e-Check option.

Property taxes are due in two installments. The first delinquent date is in December and the second is in April. Each late installment has already incurred a 10% penalty, plus a $10 fee if the second installment is late.

The total remaining taxes due is $180 million, an increase of $7 million over last year’s late payments due. So far, the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office has collected 98.69% of first installments and 97.16% of second installments.

“There is still a small percentage of bills that are not yet paid, and we want to remind taxpayers that there is time to avoid additional penalties,” McAllister concluded.

The possibility of increased penalties is not the only incentive to pay unpaid taxes by June 30. Under California State law, properties that have been in default for five years may be sold at a tax sale. McAllister encouraged taxpayers to make future payments via the free e-check payment system at http://www.sdttc.com. Reasons to pay property taxes online:

• http://www.sdttc.com is secure.

• Paying online is better for the environment.

• The payment system is fast and easy to use.

Customers with tax collection questions can call: 1-877-829-4732.

Submitted by the office of the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector.