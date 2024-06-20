Rodriguez earns dean's list honor at Lee University

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
CLEVELAND, Tennessee – Aaliyah Rodriguez of Fallbrook has earned dean's list honors during the spring 2024 semester.
Dean's list recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.0.
Lee University is a private, Christ-centered university located in Cleveland, Tennessee, in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.
Submitted by Lee University.
