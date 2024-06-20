Woolen named to dean's list at University of Maryland Global Campus

ADELPHI, Maryland – Sanay Woolen of Fallbrook was named to the dean's list for the spring 2024 term at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military service members.

