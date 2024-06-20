Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Baker and Langer-Baker win fair awards for fine art

Larry Baker is seen with his third place fair award for titled "Miss Universe."

Larry Baker's "The Illustrated Man" takes first place in the "Other 2-D Not Listed" category.

Karen Langer-Baker wins an Honorable Mention Fair Award with "Lovin' the Afternoon."

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook artists Larry Baker and Karen Langer-Baker received awards for their fine art works at the San Diego County fair that started on June 12.

Larry Baker's entries in the "Other 2-D Not Listed" category took first and third place ribbons. His work receiving the first place award is entitled "The Illustrated Man" and his third place piece is titled "Miss Universe."

Karen Langer-Baker's honorable mention ribbon is for her work in the "Fair Theme – Let's Go Retro" category titled "Lovin' the Afternoon."

 

