2024 Water Quality Report is only available online

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Public Utility District's annual Consumer Confidence Report, or CCR, contains detailed information on water quality tests performed in 2023. These sampling tests ensure that the district's water meets regulatory standards.

FPUD's tap water met or exceeded all state and federal requirements this year, as in years past.

The CCR became available recently at https://www.fpud.com/news-publications. It will also be available at the Fallbrook Library, Fallbrook Community Center and at the district office, 990 E. Mission Road.

The CCR is essentially FPUD's report card. It includes details about where FPUD's water comes from, what it contains, and how FPUD water compares to Environmental Protection Agency and state standards.

All water retailers are required by the State Water Resources Control Board to provide the report to their customers showing water-quality test results. The test results are compared to the federal and state permitted maximum contaminant levels, or MCLs.

This is the ninth year water agencies were allowed to post the CCR online rather than mailing it to all customers, saving the districts thousands of dollars in print and mailing costs. Water agencies are required to notify their customers, via a message in their bills for example, that the report is available online. Agencies must also provide them with a direct link to the report.

Anyone with questions on the report can contact Noelle Denke, FPUD's Public Information Officer, at [email protected] or 760-999-2706.

Submitted by Fallbrook Public Utility District.