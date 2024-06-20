Going native in your garden, Part 3

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
Perhaps by now you have taken the first steps to either refurbish your existing garden or create a whole new sustainable habitat that is both earth friendly and conserves water.
In parts 1 and 2, I laid out the various specifics you need to consider to get started including layout, soil preparation, irrigation and hardscape.
Today, we will focus on plant selection. I have listed my personal favorites and most suitable plants to consider as part of your new landscape.
Trees, shrubs and perennials
Native oaks – can be the structural pillars in landscaping
Catalina Ironwood – evergreen, white flowers, striking foliage
California Redbud – pink flowers, autumn foliage, drought tolerant
Native Walnut – if space allows, deciduous
Holly-leaf Cherry – evergreen, white flowers, fruits for wildlife
Toyon/Christmas berry – evergreen, red berries
Manzanita species – low growing to large shrubs, striking mahogany colored bark
Ceanothus species – from groundcover to large shrubs
Matilija poppy/fried egg plant – 8' spreading, blooms May – July
Elderberry – large shrub, white flowers. Used to make wine and jams.
Lemonade berry – evergreen, large shrub, fruits for wildlife
Mexican Palo Verde – small, open desert looking tree
Many Salvia species – good habitat plants, long blooming
Cleveland Sage – 3'x3' blue flowering shrub, early summer
Wooly Blue Curls – shrub, attracts butterflies and hummingbirds
Mimulus/Monkey flower – low flowering, spring time
Heuchera/Coral bells – delicate semi shade perennial
Ribes species/gooseberry – edible fruit
Chilopsis/Desert Willow tree – many cultivars are available
Hesperaloe/Red Yucca – succulent with tall, red flowers
Yarrows – low perennial ground cover – attracts butterflies and pollinators
California Buckwheat – perennial 2x4, good nectar source
Milkweed – Asclepias species – 3'x3', host to Monarch butterflies
Coyote bush – from low growing groundcover to medium size shrubs
Coffee berry – nice evergreen shrub 8'x12', attracts birds
Encelia Californica – bright yellow flowers in summer time
Symphoricarpos species/White Snowberry – white fruits attracts birds
Iris douglasiana – low perennial, many colors to choose from
Sisyrinchium bellum – low growing petit iris in blue and yellow
Dudley species – chalky succulent, grows on cool north slopes
Lupinus species/Lupine – blue and white flowers for springtime color
Dendromecon/Bush poppy – large yellow flowering shrub, 5'x15'
Artemisia/Dwarf California Sagebrush – low plants with gray foliage
Carex species – native dwarf grass, good lawn replacement.
Mahonia "Nevin" – dense barrier shrub 8" plus, yellow flowers
California Tree mallow – large shrub, rose colored flowers
Fouquieria/Desert Ocotillo – structural tall stems, prefers it very dry
For native plants to be resilient during the long, hot and rainless season they need to be well established with extensive, deep root systems. Summer is the most challenging season to install native plants, but it is possible with diligent and proper stewardship. I do prefer to wait until the air has cooled down and the soil temperature is lower. Rain is of course helpful! Climate swings and water crisis present additional challenges we need to take into consideration and it is important to gather as much information as possible to successfully create an enjoyable native garden.
I hope my last three articles on "Going Native in Your Garden" have been inspiring and helpful. If you have questions or concerns I will be happy to assist you.
"He who plants a garden brings happiness for others to enjoy." (an old Chinese proverb)
Roger Boddaert, Maker of Natural Gardens, can be reached at 760-.728-4297.
