Mt. San Jacinto College Nursing Program to expand enrollment, addressing critical nursing shortage

TEMECULA – Mt. San Jacinto College announces a significant expansion of its Nursing program to address California's critical shortage of nurses. Following a rigorous full program review by the California Board of Nursing, authorization was granted on May 23 to increase the program's annual enrollment from 48 to 72 students.

The Board's review underscored the exceptional quality of MSJC nurses and highlighted the urgent need for more nursing professionals nationwide. Starting in the spring of 2025, the Nursing program will welcome two cohorts of 36 students each in the spring and fall semesters.

Admission to the program is highly competitive, with a rigorous selection process that considers Grade Point Average, life experiences, prior experience, and other criteria.

Situated at the Menifee Valley Campus, the Nursing program spans two years, divided into four semesters, and culminates in an Associate of Science in Nursing degree. Graduates are prepared to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN® exam) with an outstanding pass rate exceeding 90% and achieving a perfect 100% pass rate in the last two cohorts.

"We are thrilled to expand our Nursing program, as it aligns with our commitment to meeting the critical healthcare needs of our community," said Joyce Johnson, MSJC Vice President of Career Education, Nursing, and Allied Health. "We provide a plethora of support services and resources to ensure our students' success because their success is our success.” As a former pediatric nurse of 38 years and with 25 years serving MSJC students, Johnson added, “This program expansion is truly a labor of love for me.”

In addition to the expansion, the MSJC Nursing program recently received accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, further elevating its prestige and affirming its commitment to industry quality standards.

Looking ahead, MSJC is actively pursuing opportunities to enhance its Nursing program further, including potential participation in SB 895 (Roth), a pilot program aimed at offering bachelor’s degrees in nursing at selected California Community Colleges. The prospect of a complete bachelor’s degree program at the Menifee Valley Campus will significantly fortify the local healthcare workforce.