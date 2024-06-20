Assessor's office offers free red envelopes to new parents during Year of the Dragon

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County office of the Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk, which issues birth certificates, is reminding new parents throughout the county that a free red envelope is available with every birth certificate throughout the entire 2024 Lunar New Year, which is designated as the Year of the Dragon.

The current Lunar New Year, celebrated by Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and other Asian and Asian-American communities, began on Feb. 10, 2024, and runs through Feb. 9, 2025.

Each year of the 12-year, Lunar Year cycle is represented by a different Chinese zodiac animal and personality characteristics are associated with each zodiac animal.

A child born during the Year of the Dragon indicates that he-or-she will have powerful, dragon-like character traits throughout their lifetime, including charismatic, ambitious, adventurous and fearless.

Other personality traits for the Year of the Dragon include greatness, luck, intelligence, optimism, success and strong health, as well as endless energy and full of vitality, goal-oriented, idealistic and romantic and a visionary leader.

"The dragon is the most desired zodiac system and dragon years are the most auspicious years to have a child," said Jordan Z. Marks, San Diego County ARCC.

The ARCC's red envelope for birth certificates features a celebratory design commemorating the Year of the Dragon. "It also has a culturally-inclusive explanation of the good fortune from being a dragon baby for all to enjoy," Marks said. "My office is here to serve San Diego County residents for all of life's most important moments."

The ARCC office has partnered with the Asian Business Association San Diego and its member UC San Diego Health to provide red envelopes for birth certificates. For more information about red envelopes for birth certificates, call (619) 237-0502 or visit http://www.sdarcc.gov.

Submitted by the San Diego County office of the Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk.