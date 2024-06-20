Blanket project donates to Women's Resource Center

FALLBROOK – Women's Resource Center is a nonprofit in Oceanside which focuses on counseling, shelter, education and support services for women, their children and men who have been involved in emotional, physical or sexual abuse.

Women's Resource Center programs assist clients in healing so they can: Build: their dignity, self-esteem and confidence. Learn: that what has happened is not their fault. Know: that they and their children have a safe haven. Feel Relief: from the fear of physical, verbal and emotional abuse. Find Out: that someone understands their problems and that there are solutions. Hope: by learning that they can make different, better future choices.

For more information, call 760-757-3500 or visit http://www.wrcsd.org.

The nonprofit Fallbrook Blanket Project consists of many folks who knit or crochet blankets, hats, baby blankets and more to be donated to many different Fallbrook and other North County charities.

Anyone is welcome to help in creating and donating these items, joining in either of the weekly free gatherings where they can learn to knit or crochet too. The group meets every Monday at Living Waters Church on Reche Road from 10 a.m. to noon and every Friday at the Fallbrook Library from 10 a.m. to noon.

They are always in need of more yarn and welcome all yarn donations! Visit fallbrookblanketproject.org or email [email protected].

Submitted by the Fallbrook Blanket Project.