FPUD Community Benefit Program sets Aug. 15 deadline for new funding applications

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Public Utility District’s Community Benefit Program committee set the 2024 schedule for receiving and processing requests for funding awards to local nonprofits, Jim Mendelson, chairman of the committee, announced June 10.

According to Mendelson, the committee will hold a public workshop Monday, July 8, 5:30 p.m. at FPUD offices (990 E. Mission Road) to explain the greatly revised process and procedures along with expanded descriptions about those significant changes made since the Community Benefit Program made its first round of funding in 2023.

He explained that the committee made several notable improvements to the process and forms based on input from many nonprofit organizations. One of those changes required moving the process up several months to closely align these efforts with FPUD’s fiscal year.

“As in the past, to apply for a portion of the $548,000 annual funding pool, a tax-exempt organization must sponsor a project that resides within the FPUD service area and that benefits area ratepayers,” Mendelson said. “Qualifying organizations have from July 15 to Aug. 15, 2024, to submit requests for funding.”

The Community Benefit Program posted the revised four-page application form and the scoring rubric at FPUD’s website: https://form.jotform.com/231093935203047.

At a Sept. 9 meeting of the committee, qualifying organizations requesting funding for their projects will be able to discuss the merits of their proposals with the Community Benefit Program committee. The committee will then discuss application scores and determine funding awards before announcing winning proposals at their Oct. 14 meeting.

Established by the FPUD Board of Directors in late 2022, the Community Benefit Program’s seven members meet regularly on the second Monday of each month. The group has a framework for considering requests by FPUD-area nonprofit organizations seeking financial assistance for parks and recreation, street lighting and roads and other projects that benefit the community.

Funding proceeds are from existing San Diego County property tax revenues received by the utility. Jim Mendelson (949-201-9967), email: [email protected], is the chair.

Submitted by the Community Benefit Program.