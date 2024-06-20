One person injured after car crashes off I-15 northbound onto 395

Emergency services responded to a significant traffic collision on Old Highway 395 early Saturday afternoon. The incident, reported at 12:43 p.m., involved multiple vehicles, including one that drove off a cliff.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) updated the incident status to a traffic collision with injuries at 12:45 p.m., indicating that emergency medical services were en route. Initial reports suggested that a gray sedan swerved to avoid a white BMW SUV, leading to the accident. The gray sedan subsequently went off the right side of the freeway, overturning and landing about 30 feet off the roadway on Old Highway 395.

At 12:44 p.m., reports indicated that someone might be trapped in the vehicle. Several other vehicles had pulled over to the right-hand side of the highway to assist or avoid the collision site. By 12:46 p.m., authorities were still trying to determine the precise location of the incident.

It also appeared that authorities were searching for the driver of one of the vehicles who had walked away from his injured passengers.

Emergency units were dispatched immediately, with the first units assigned and en route by 12:49 p.m. Fire department units were also notified and responded to the scene.

The collision's exact cause remains under investigation, and authorities are working to ensure the safety of all involved. More information will be provided as it becomes available.