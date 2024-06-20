Rotary Club of Fallbrook plans 4th of July event

FALLBROOK – The Rotary Club of Fallbrook announces that it is hosting an Independence Day Pancake Breakfast on Thursday, July 4, at the Fallbrook Community Center.

Breakfast, consisting of pancakes, sausage, orange slices, coffee, and orange juice will be served from 8-11 a.m. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 4 to 12, and free for children 3 and under.

Other activities during breakfast include a Colour Guard to present the colors at 8:30 a.m. and community organization booths hosted by the Animal Sanctuary, Fallbrook School of the Arts, the Fire Safe Council, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The Dog Show, from 11 a.m. until 12 noon, includes a short exhibition of agility dogs by Al Erickson. Community members are invited to bring their dogs to compete for prizes for obedience, best smile, ugliest, shortest and longest legs, best hat, owner look alike, and best trick. Dogs must be leashed at all times. The dog show will occur outside in the grass area to the north of the Fallbrook Community Center.

The 4th of July event is now expanded to include a "Celebration" with multiple other activities from 12 noon until 3 p.m. The Fire Department and Sheriff's Department will have a static display of vehicles; entertainment will include Ballet Folklorico, the Chris Fast Blues Band, Cupa Bird Singers, martial arts demonstration by Karate Kids and food vendors from La Cucina, Mountain Mike's Pizza, Village Roots, and the VFW's pulled pork. Also, bring the kids and help them celebrate the day with face painting!

The Rotary Club of Fallbrook desires to help the community celebrate the 4th of July and to financially support local nonprofit organizations that provide services for youth, seniors, the arts, the needy, and military dependents.

Tickets for the pancake breakfast are available at the Alvarado Veterinary Hospital, Boys & Girls Clubs of North County, Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, and from Rotary Club of Fallbrook members, or at the door. Cash or checks only. For a tax deductible contribution, make checks out to the Rotary Club of Fallbrook Foundation.

Submitted by the Rotary Club of Fallbrook.