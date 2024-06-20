SHERIFF'S LOG

While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

June 6

2200 blk Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Traffic pursuit - Driving without valid driver’s license, unsafe speed, reckless driving: highway, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury

E. Mission Rd. / Stagecoach Ln. (2) Arrests - Traffic stop - (1) Felony (other agency’s warrant), (2) Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

2100 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

June 11

1300 blk E. Mission Rd. Arrest - Possession of narcotic controlled substance, controlled substance, and controlled substance paraphernalia

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. (2) Arrests - Subject stop - (1) Possession of narcotic controlled substance, (2) Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

Camino del Cielo / Del Cielo Este Recovered stolen vehicle

June 12

4400 blk Fallsbrae Rd. 5150 - Mental health observation - 72 hr. hold, Report of spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

200 blk Hass Ln. Tampering with a vehicle, vandalism

5100 blk 5th St. (3) Arrests - Armed robbery (1) Battery with serious bodily injury, (2) Battery with serious bodily injury, (3) Assault with deadly weapon: not a firearm

June 13

1000 blk S. Main Ave. Burglary - Commercial

600 blk De Luz Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found property

32000 blk Del Cielo Oeste Burglary and tampering with vehicle

200 blk E. Fallbrook St. Vandalism and tampering with vehicle

900 blk Alturas Rd. Petty theft - Motor vehicle parts

100 blk Del Sureno Fraud - Get credit/etc. others I.D.

June 14

2500 blk Reche Rd. Arrest - Violate domestic violence court order - Simple battery

600 blk Inverlochy Dr. Incomplete phone call and misc. Incidents

200 blk Almond St. Missing adult

June 15

1000 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Arrest - Trespassing - Felony (other agency’s warrant), possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possess controlled substance

2700 blk Gird Rd. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: disturbing by loud/unreasonable noise

June 16

3200 blk Via Altamira Petty theft from vehicle

400 blk Ammunition Rd. Arrest - Violate domestic violence court order - contempt of court: violate protective order

600 blk De Luz Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

600 blk De Luz Rd. Exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm

1100 blk E. Mission Rd. Follow up investigation - Get credit/etc. other’s I.D.

June 17

900 blk Alturas Rd. Recovered stolen vehicle

5600 blk Rainbow Heights Rd. Contempt of court: violate protective court order