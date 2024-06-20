SHERIFF'S LOG

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.
June 6
2200 blk Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Traffic pursuit - Driving without valid driver’s license, unsafe speed, reckless driving: highway, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury
E. Mission Rd. / Stagecoach Ln. (2) Arrests - Traffic stop - (1) Felony (other agency’s warrant), (2) Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
2100 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
June 11
1300 blk E. Mission Rd. Arrest - Possession of narcotic controlled substance, controlled substance, and controlled substance paraphernalia
1300 blk S. Mission Rd. (2) Arrests - Subject stop - (1) Possession of narcotic controlled substance, (2) Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
Camino del Cielo / Del Cielo Este Recovered stolen vehicle
June 12
4400 blk Fallsbrae Rd. 5150 - Mental health observation - 72 hr. hold, Report of spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
200 blk Hass Ln. Tampering with a vehicle, vandalism
5100 blk 5th St. (3) Arrests - Armed robbery (1) Battery with serious bodily injury, (2) Battery with serious bodily injury, (3) Assault with deadly weapon: not a firearm
June 13
1000 blk S. Main Ave. Burglary - Commercial
600 blk De Luz Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found property
32000 blk Del Cielo Oeste Burglary and tampering with vehicle
200 blk E. Fallbrook St. Vandalism and tampering with vehicle
900 blk Alturas Rd. Petty theft - Motor vehicle parts
100 blk Del Sureno Fraud - Get credit/etc. others I.D.
June 14
2500 blk Reche Rd. Arrest - Violate domestic violence court order - Simple battery
600 blk Inverlochy Dr. Incomplete phone call and misc. Incidents
200 blk Almond St. Missing adult
June 15
1000 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Arrest - Trespassing - Felony (other agency’s warrant), possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possess controlled substance
2700 blk Gird Rd. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: disturbing by loud/unreasonable noise
June 16
3200 blk Via Altamira Petty theft from vehicle
400 blk Ammunition Rd. Arrest - Violate domestic violence court order - contempt of court: violate protective order
600 blk De Luz Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
600 blk De Luz Rd. Exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm
1100 blk E. Mission Rd. Follow up investigation - Get credit/etc. other’s I.D.
June 17
900 blk Alturas Rd. Recovered stolen vehicle
5600 blk Rainbow Heights Rd. Contempt of court: violate protective court order
