SUV overturned and down embankment

BREAKING: San Diego, CA - June 26, 2024

Emergency services are currently responding to an incident on a remote stretch of road near San Diego, where an SUV has rolled over and is now resting on its side approximately 30 feet down an embankment. The California Highway Patrol received reports around 3:15 PM of the vehicle's precarious position, prompting a swift deployment of fire and ambulance units to the area.

Initial reports indicate that a male individual was seen standing near the scene, though his involvement in the incident remains unclear. The situation escalated further when a blood technician was notified to arrive within the next 30 to 35 minutes.

Authorities have confirmed that the roadway is blocked and efforts are underway to secure the area for a safe recovery operation. Tow trucks have been requested to assist in retrieving the overturned vehicle, which is not obstructing traffic but has caused significant concern due to its position.

As the scene continues to unfold, local residents and commuters are advised to avoid the area to allow emergency crews ample space to work. Updates on the condition of any occupants and the progress are expected to follow.