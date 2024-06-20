UPDATE: Two transported with critical injuries after rollover

"Seatbelts save lives." That's the message from Capt. John Choi, NCFPD PIO. Capt. Choi said there were three people in the car that rolled over this morning at 10:50 am. Two people in the car were unrestrained and were ejected from the car. They were both taken by air ambulance to Palomar Hospital with critical injuries.

The third person was restrained and walked away with minor injuries and refused transport against medical advice;, according to Capt. Choi.

EARLY VERSION STORY

At approximately 10:50 am today, Fallbrook Sheriff, CHP and North County Fire emergency services responded to a devastating single-car crash at the intersection of Hill St. and Merida. According to initial reports from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) log and witnesses on the scene after the accident, a vehicle overturned after apparently losing control.

The vehicle is suspected to have been traveling at a high rate of speed when it overturned, ejecting two occupants who were not wearing seat belts. The crash resulted in critical injuries to those two individuals, prompting an urgent response from emergency services.

Two Life Flight air ambulances were dispatched to transport the injured to Palomar Hospital. The severity of injuries and the exact number of individuals involved have yet to be officially confirmed, but first responders are actively engaged in providing medical assistance and securing the scene.

Local authorities have cordoned off the area to facilitate emergency operations and to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. Traffic in the vicinity is expected to be affected as the investigation continues.

At 11:34 AM, authorities requested media personnel to stay clear of the area as emergency operations continue.

Further updates on the condition of the individuals involved and any developments in the investigation will be provided as they become available.

CHP Log Summary:

10:50 AM: Report of a solo vehicle overturn blocking the road.

10:51 AM: Emergency units assigned to the scene.

10:54 AM: Multiple units en route and assigned.

11:08 AM: First units arrive at the scene.

11:09 AM: Fire department notified.

11:12 AM: Some units cleared from the scene.

11:33 AM: Additional units and Life Flight helicopters dispatched.

The area was cleared at 1:40 pm after CHP and local authorities were able to investigate the scene and have the car towed for any needed evidence.