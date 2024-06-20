Woman dies in accident on Hwy 395

BONSALL, Calif.- On Monday, June 25, 2024, at approximately 9:55 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol-Oceanside Area Office responded to reports of a traffic crash on Old

Highway 395 near Circle R. Drive, in unincorporated San Diego County.

A 51-year-old female driver, from Pala was driving a Lincoln sport utility vehicle (SUV) in the southbound lane of Old Highway 395. For reasons under investigation, the vehicle veered form

the roadway and collided down a ravine and overturned.

The California Highway Patrol and fire/paramedics responded to the scene. Unfortunately, the driver succumbed to her injuries while at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and the CHP is asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at (760) 643-3400. It is

unknown at this time if alcohol and/or drugs contributed to the cause of this collision. The identity of the deceased will be released through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s

Office.