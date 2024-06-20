Worker of the Week refurbishes furniture

Village News/David Landry photo
Dean E. Jepsen is the owner of a custom carpentry repairs workshop located at 217 East Alvarado St. Jepsen has been providing custom carpentry services and repairs in his workshop for his customers for the past 40 years. He is now semi-retired and spends more time with his sons: Cori Patrick who is a paramedic; James Dean, a structural engineer and Matt Dillon, an accountant. People walking by his workshop stop in to visit and chat. Some bring furniture. for him to refurbish such as the bench he's preparing for painting. Jepsen has no plans to move away from Fallbrook. His ideal vacation is going to the Oceanside Harbor for sailing, boating, surfing and whatever else he can do down there. For his personal hobby he loves to repair trail bikes such as the one in the background, a Honda Z50 and some Hondas CT-70s trail bikes.
