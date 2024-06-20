State of North County

Last week, we held our State of the North County event, and it was great to see so many people who make our region unique. For those who couldn't attend, I'd like to share the key points from my address, which outlined our shared vision for a prosperous and thriving North County.

This vision isn't just an aspiration; it's a collective mission that requires each of us to contribute our unique talents. Together, we are a powerful force for positive change.

Our potential is evident in every corner of North County. From residents and volunteers to business leaders, educators, medical professionals, tribal leaders, students, and elected officials, you are the heartbeat of our community.

Here are some highlights from the address:

Agriculture: San Diego County agriculture provides over 16,000 jobs, with an annual economic impact of nearly $3 billion.

Tourism and Hospitality: Our tourism sector is up 15%, featuring top-rated hotels, surfing and sports competitions, and exceptional restaurants.

Education: We boast excellent school districts, Cal State University San Marcos, Mira Costa College, Palomar College, and numerous private and trade schools.

Infrastructure: We're increasing our road allocation by $4.5 million to maintain 2,000 miles of roadways. We recently broke ground on the 7-acre Village View Park in Fallbrook and acquired 900 acres in Valley Center, known as Rancho Lilac, for extensive horse and hiking trails.

Despite our strengths, we face critical issues that require our attention:

Homelessness and Behavioral Health: Addressing homelessness demands a collective effort with clear standards for North County. Our programs must include sober living, mandatory drug testing, and counseling.

Border Security: We must secure our border. Since September, San Diego County has experienced over 151,000 street releases. This isn't just a local safety issue; it's a national concern. San Diego leads the nation in border encounters. This crisis stems from the Federal government's failings. By allowing migrants to bypass legal channels and jump ahead in line, we undermine the fairness and security of our immigration system. We need immigrants, but those trying to enter legally are being pushed to the back of the line. We must uphold our laws and ensure a fair and dignified immigration process.

Government and Regulation: Government should be an ally, providing the infrastructure necessary for people to achieve their full potential. However, excessive regulations are driving up housing costs and stifling growth. It's time to reduce these regulatory burdens and pave the way for more affordable housing.

North County has incredible potential because of people like you. If we want North County to thrive, we must work together. I challenge you to be part of the solution. Let's create an environment where our residents can thrive and build their futures here in California and San Diego County.

Thank you for your continued commitment to improving North County. Together, we can achieve great things.