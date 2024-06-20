Bonsall High celebrates exceptional spring sports season

BONSALL – In only its ninth year, Bonsall High School has made remarkable achievements in their spring sports athletics programs. Athletic Director Andrea Breuninger commented, "Our program is really taking off. I'm very grateful to the coaches and parents who go the extra mile. Because of our small community, our teams feel more like a family by the end of the season." This year marked significant milestones for each team, reflecting the dedication, talent, and hard work of Bonsall's student-athletes and coaches.

Volleyball: Pioneers in the Pioneer League

In only their second year, the Bonsall High School volleyball team made impressive strides. Under the leadership of Coach Jesse Stock, the team clinched third place in the competitive Pioneer League and secured their first-ever playoff berth. They advanced to the CIF Division 5AA Semifinals, a historic moment for the team, where they played a valiant match against Victory Christian Academy, ultimately falling 3-1.

Key players Nathan Winebrenner and John Leung received league honors, with Winebrenner named to the First Team and Leung to the Second Team. As Winebrenner is the sole graduating senior, the team looks forward to building on this year's success with a promising roster for next season.

Track and Field: Dominance in the Frontier Conference

Bonsall's track and field team, coached by Mahni Ramirez, delivered outstanding performances in the Frontier Conference. Jeffrey Lee emerged as the Male Player of the Year, showcasing his speed and skill.

At the Frontier League Conference Finals, Lee claimed first place in both the 100m (11.13) and 200m (22.79) races. He continued to shine at the CIFSDS Division III Championships, placing fifth in the 100m (11.20) and third in the 200m (22.70).

The team also saw strong performances from Sarah Ferrante in the 100m and 200m, Samantha Kylestewa in the 800m, 1600m, and 3200m, and Brady Cornish, a freshman, in the 3200m. With only two athletes graduating, the future looks bright for Bonsall's track and field team.

Baseball: Unbeaten champions of the Pioneer League

Bonsall's baseball team celebrated a stellar season by going undefeated in the Pioneer League with a perfect 12-0 record, securing their first league championship. Led by Coach Daniel Mencias, (who founded the team three years ago) the team earned their first playoff berth in school history and advanced to the semifinals, where they were defeated by The Rock Academy.

Junior Phoenix Young, who was named Pitcher of the Year and to the First Team along with Adam Hawthorne, played pivotal roles in the team's success. Sophomore Charlie Rodriguez and freshman Rowan Collup also received Second Team honors. With only two seniors graduating, Nik Valdez and Tanner Beundel, expectations are high for continued success.

Softball: Making history in the Summit League

The Bonsall softball team, under the guidance of Coach Emily Casillas, had a landmark season. They reached the semifinals in their third playoff appearance in team history.

Cali Sauileone's standout performances earned her a place on the First Team. Diamond Nava's solid pitching also assisted the team's ascent to the playoffs. Although the team will be losing two key seniors, Maddy Rackovan and Thorn Perez, the team is deep in talent.

Coach Casillas, an alumna of the Bonsall Unified School system and current campus assistant, has been instrumental in nurturing the team's growth and success.

Looking ahead

The impressive accomplishments of the volleyball, track and field, baseball, and softball teams reflect the strong sportsmanship and commitment to excellence that define Bonsall High School's athletic programs.

With most teams retaining key players and strong leadership, the future holds great promise for Bonsall High School's sports. Next year, the school may see the return of the E-sports and golf teams.

Submitted by Bonsall Unified School District.