Angels in Bloom celebrates record year of giving

FALLBROOK – "Angels in Bloom" was the theme of the 46th annual meeting and luncheon of the Angel Society of Fallbrook. Held on June 4 at Zion Fellowship Center, the event drew some 130 guests who celebrated the group's record year of philanthropic giving.

The Angel Society raises funds for local nonprofits and other worthy causes primarily through the operation of the Angel Shop, a thrift store on Main Avenue in downtown Fallbrook.

The meeting/luncheon is held annually as a festive gathering of current and longtime volunteers, as well as supporters of the organization.

Under the direction of Judy Igoe, first vice president and luncheon chair, this year's event was bursting with color, from the fresh floral centerpieces and garden décor to guests' vibrant attire. Entertainment was provided by "The Glee Club," presented by N-Voice.

Attendees also enjoyed a silent auction and raffle, and special sales of boutique clothing, jewelry, holiday items, fine linens, books, collectibles and other "treasures."

The traditional fashion show was emceed by Lou Greeley and featured board members Bonnie Amick, Heidi Chance, Mah-Jhey Fish and Diane Pearson who modeled garden party and other attire.

During the Angel Society's fiscal year, which started on May 1, 2023, and ended April 30, 2024, the group donated a total of $238,642 in funds to 73 community nonprofits and other worthy causes. This is an increase of more than $80,000 over last year's total of $156,950. This year's giving also included $41,200 in student scholarships, for a grand total of $279,842.

This is the most financial support ever donated by the Angel Society in a fiscal year, announced Pat Dales, second vice president who oversees the group's philanthropy committee. The giving included a $30,000 donation to the Boys' and Girls Club of North County towards the construction of a new teen center. "This would not have been possible without the support of our community," Dales said.

In addition, more than 16 organizations received non-monetary donations with a total estimated value of more than $20,186. These included the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, Bottom Shelf Bookstore, Boys and Girls Club, Fallbrook Senior Center, Fallbrook Senior Day Care, Gently Hugged, Rally for Children, Scarecrow Days, U.S. Marine Corps, Women's Resource Center, Zion Shoe Drive and others.

"Our philanthropic giving this past year deserves a standing ovation," noted Kelly Bednarski, Angel Society president, who thanked the community for their generous donations to the Angel Shop.

She also commended the many Angel Shop volunteers for their "unwavering Team Angels dedication, support, and compassion for what the Angel Society does. We are grateful every day for your time and your hard work in the trenches. You are truly appreciated," she noted in her President's Message.

During her remarks, Treasurer Fran White recognized Mary Jane Weeks, a generous donor and former member of the Angels' board of directors who passed away this year. She also thanked Tony and Delores DeSio, generous donors who have supported the group for the past six years. Tony DeSio is now deceased.

White then presented the group's Annual Recognition Scholarship, which is funded through a monetary donation earmarked for scholarships and is awarded to a student who best exemplifies volunteer service in the Angel Shop.

Merari Acevedo was this year's scholarship recipient, an award donated in memory of White's mother, Billie Foli, a two-time president of the Angel Society and a member of its board of directors for some 30 years. "The Angel Shop was her true passion as well as her happy place," White said. "We are proud to honor this years' service scholarship to Mera."

