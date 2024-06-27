Fallbrook A Leer to celebrate literacy July 27

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook A Leer, or Read in Fallbrook, will celebrate its 20th annual day of literacy and service Saturday, July 27, and the three student winners of the poetry contest and three student winners of the essay contest will also be recognized.

The original March event was canceled due to inclement weather, but will still be held at Maie Ellis Elementary School, 400 W. Elder St., in honor of Cesar Chavez’s life’s work benefiting immigrant workers and their families.

Check-in is at 9:15 a.m. and activities go until 2 p.m. The day includes parent presentations; guest readers reading to more than 300 children; free school backpacks filled with books and supplies; children’s artwork; dance and ballet folklorico performances; magic of science demonstrations; craft activities; food; drinks and more. Dozens of teens will earn community service volunteer hours required for graduation.

For more information about Fallbrook A Leer, contact Tauna Rodarte at 619-921-3944 or [email protected].

Submitted by Fallbrook A Leer.