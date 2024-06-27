Filing period to open for property tax assessment appeals

San Diego County residents and businesses who disagree with their property tax assessments for the 2024-2025 Fiscal Year may file an application to appeal their value between July 2 and Dec. 2.

The Clerk of the County Assessment Appeals Board, Andrew Potter, announced the filing period June 20.

Applications and information booklets are available on the county's website at https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/cob/aab/index.html.

Residents may also pick them up and speak with Clerk of the Board staff at the County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 402, San Diego, CA 92101-2471.

To file an application, taxpayers must know their parcel or tax bill number, property address and state their opinion of the property's market value on the application.

The Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office must receive applications no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 or postmarked by midnight of Dec. 2.

Mail applications and forms to: Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, Assessment Appeals, 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 402, San Diego, CA 92101-2471.

For additional information and helpful tips, watch this video online at https://youtu.be/wJwKIFfzNZE.