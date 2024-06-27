Free meals for students offered by FUHS

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union High School has announced that they are serving free meals to students under the Seamless Summer Option from June 10 to July 18.

All children 18 years of age and under are able to access breakfast and lunch at no charge at the following location:

Fallbrook High School, 2400 South Stagecoach Lane.

For additional information, contact Judi Reynolds, [email protected], 760-731-1601.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union High School.